Morgan Stanley Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 921

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.29.

BZLYF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

