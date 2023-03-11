Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Down 0.7%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

Featured Articles

