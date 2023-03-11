Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in February

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,800 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.