Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in February

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,800 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $22.20.
About Mitsui Fudosan
