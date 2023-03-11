Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 860,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,134,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,357. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

