Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 415,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Minim Trading Down 6.4 %

MINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

