Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NERV opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

