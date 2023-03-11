Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NERV opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
