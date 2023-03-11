MinePlex Price Reaches $0.12 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $38.28 million and $2.05 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,952,989 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

