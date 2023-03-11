MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $38.94 million and $2.16 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00431248 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,886.24 or 0.29149517 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,801,561 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

