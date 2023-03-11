MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MIND Technology Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MINDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
About MIND Technology
