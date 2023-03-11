MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIND Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MINDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

