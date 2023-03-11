Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,016.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $18.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.