Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,016.0 days.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $18.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $25.60.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.