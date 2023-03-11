Midas (MIDAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,093.15

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006607 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $5,093.15 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00432968 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,022.17 or 0.29271328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41899936 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.