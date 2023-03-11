Michael John Sparks Sells 2,323 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael John Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in SSR Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SSR Mining by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

