M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price target on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

M&G Stock Performance

LON MNG opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.08. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

M&G Increases Dividend

About M&G

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,206.90%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

