MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 281.0% in February

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,818. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

