Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Down 3.3%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 156,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average daily volume of 21,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

