Metal Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $64.16 million and $6.60 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

