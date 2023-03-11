Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 21,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
