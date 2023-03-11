Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 21,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.