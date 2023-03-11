Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 639 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,074,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

