Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

