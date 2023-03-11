Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

