Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,845 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,212 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.