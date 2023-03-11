Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.98

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.98 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 165.35 ($1.99). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 165 ($1.98), with a volume of 8,708,222 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.28) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192 ($2.31).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,538.46%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

