Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $6.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Articles

