Megan Clarken Sells 51,449 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 250,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Recommended Stories

