Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Up 2.7%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.87 and last traded at $110.28. Approximately 72,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 193,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.