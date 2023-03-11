MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.28. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 15,372 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

