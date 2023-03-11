MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.28. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 15,372 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
