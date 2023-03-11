MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MediaCo Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535. MediaCo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,328,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,994,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,752.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,328,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,994,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,752.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $46,685.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,939 shares of company stock worth $194,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

About MediaCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaCo by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its position in MediaCo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

