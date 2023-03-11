MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MediaCo Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535. MediaCo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,328,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,994,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,752.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,328,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,994,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,752.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $46,685.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,939 shares of company stock worth $194,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.05% of the company’s stock.
About MediaCo
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
