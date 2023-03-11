Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 198,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MDRR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

