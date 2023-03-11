MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

