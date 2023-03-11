McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.12. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$36.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.63.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

