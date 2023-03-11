Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,200 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 1,776,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.1 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
