Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,200 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 1,776,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.1 days.

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

