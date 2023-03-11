Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

