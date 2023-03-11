Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

