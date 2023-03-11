Maso Capital Partners Ltd Sells 4,275 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APGB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 792,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

