Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Up 64.3% in February

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 85,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

