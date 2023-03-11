Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 60,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 382,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Marin Software Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Marin Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.