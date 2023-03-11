Mammoth (MMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,556.00

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $19,556.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.002144 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,243.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

