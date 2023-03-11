Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after acquiring an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

