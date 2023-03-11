Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGIC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MGIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

