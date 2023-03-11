Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Director Isiah Thomas III Sells 931 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

