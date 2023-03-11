Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Director Isiah Thomas III Sells 931 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Stories
