M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.21

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.21 ($10.01) and traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.03). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 834 ($10.03), with a volume of 29,811 shares traded.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of £455.84 million, a PE ratio of 537.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.27), for a total transaction of £21,836.78 ($26,258.75). Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

