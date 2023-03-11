Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 5937450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $73,660,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

