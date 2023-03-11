Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lowell Farms Trading Up 7.5 %

LOWLF traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, manages, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. Its products include flower, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, tinctures and pre-rolls. The firm’s brands include House Weed, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, and Moon.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.