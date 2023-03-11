LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.80

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.73 ($0.04). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 245,963 shares.

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.99.

About LoopUp Group

(Get Rating)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.