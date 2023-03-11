Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

