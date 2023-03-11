loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $1.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,398 shares of company stock worth $2,360,044. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.