loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $1.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,398 shares of company stock worth $2,360,044. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.