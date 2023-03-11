Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.85% of Littelfuse worth $189,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

