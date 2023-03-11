Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,303. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

