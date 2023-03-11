Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $72.46 or 0.00355052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,454,115 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

