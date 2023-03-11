Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $978.99 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $978.99 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $69.10 or 0.00340200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009964 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,459,640 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

