Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $978.99 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $978.99 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $69.10 or 0.00340200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016969 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009964 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017837 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,459,640 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.